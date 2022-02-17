TransportationUrbanized

Toronto GO station completely floods and shuts down (PHOTOS)

Laura Hanrahan
Laura Hanrahan
|
Feb 17 2022, 5:40 pm
Toronto GO station completely floods and shuts down (PHOTOS)
@LillyAnne______/Twitter

A Toronto GO station flooded on Thursday morning as rain pounded down across the city.

Commuters heading into Long Branch GO station in Etobicoke were met with several inches of water that not only filled the walkways but made its way up the stairs as well.

Metrolinx confirmed to Daily Hive that the flooding was weather-related — the result of frozen ground and heavy rainfall.

“The ground is frozen, so if there is heavy rain in the middle of winter, the pumps have to do all the work, and they just couldn’t keep up,” said Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins. “Staff are busy clearing the water out, and it is receding but still coming in fast.”

The station was shut down for a few hours but reopened just after noon.

Those who were at the station during the flood said that some riders were stripping down to make their way through the water.

Long Branch wasn’t the only Toronto GO station to experience issues on Thursday morning, with tracks near Oriole GO also flooded. An update on Richmond Hill GO service is expected around 2 pm this afternoon.

SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE STORIES LIKE THIS:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laura HanrahanLaura Hanrahan
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT