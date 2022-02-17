Toronto GO station completely floods and shuts down (PHOTOS)
A Toronto GO station flooded on Thursday morning as rain pounded down across the city.
Commuters heading into Long Branch GO station in Etobicoke were met with several inches of water that not only filled the walkways but made its way up the stairs as well.
@GOtransitLW Long Branch go station is flooded. I don’t know why it’s not mentioned on the website or Twitter so people can plan around it. pic.twitter.com/toQ3zWK10H
— Blitzen (@LillyAnne______) February 17, 2022
Metrolinx confirmed to Daily Hive that the flooding was weather-related — the result of frozen ground and heavy rainfall.
“The ground is frozen, so if there is heavy rain in the middle of winter, the pumps have to do all the work, and they just couldn’t keep up,” said Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins. “Staff are busy clearing the water out, and it is receding but still coming in fast.”
The station was shut down for a few hours but reopened just after noon.
LSW: Long Branch #GOstation has reopened and trains are again stopping at Long Branch GO.
— Lakeshore West Train (@GOtransitLW) February 17, 2022
Those who were at the station during the flood said that some riders were stripping down to make their way through the water.
Please don’t cross the tracks. Naked won’t help you https://t.co/eABbVVH5ED
— Anne Marie Aikins (@MetrolinxSpox) February 17, 2022
Long Branch wasn’t the only Toronto GO station to experience issues on Thursday morning, with tracks near Oriole GO also flooded. An update on Richmond Hill GO service is expected around 2 pm this afternoon.