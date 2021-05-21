5 Toronto outdoor gyms where you can work up a sweat

Any city dwellers who miss hitting their favourite Toronto gym can still get their fix while also taking in some fresh air, and it’s all thanks to the city’s outdoor gyms.

With the province reopening outdoor park amenities this weekend, the dozens of Toronto parks with fitness equipment are just waiting to be used. Each one of these gyms is outfitted with different equipment, so knowing which ones have the best set up will really help you optimize your workout. Plus, some of them have amazing views and it’s always nice to look at something pretty while working up a sweat.

“There are definitely some really interesting parks in Toronto because of their location,” said Eric Tomeo, president of TrekFit, the manufacturer of Toronto’s outdoor gyms. “For example, one at Sir Casimir park is right on the water.”

If you’re looking to get a workout in but have no idea where to start, here are five of the best outdoor gyms in Toronto.

Sir Casimir Gzowski Park

Just south of High Park, Sir Casimir is outfitted with tons of equipment, including step benches, push-up bars, vault bars, hurdles, and much more. You also get a great view of the water and the combination of these two things has already made it a popular Toronto spot.

“Each time I go past Sir Casimir park, there’s always 25 people so that’s for sure a heavily used one,” Tomeo said.

Riverdale Park East

The gym at Riverdale park has perhaps one of the coolest features out of any Toronto outdoor gym: a huge cargo net. You can test out your climbing skills and see how quickly you can scale it.

Snider Parkette

Monkey bars aren’t just for kids anymore, and at this outdoor gym in the Lawrence Park area, you can see if you’re still able to make your way across them like when you were much younger. There are also some parallel bars and pull-up bars, so you can really get an arm workout in.

Lake Shore Boulevard Parklands

Another great outdoor gym near the water, the Lake Shore park at Bathurst Quay has your typical equipment plus monkey bars and a climbing rope, so you can really test how well you can climb.

Stadium Road Park

Sat directly across the water from the island airport, you can watch planes come in and out while cranking out a few pull-ups.