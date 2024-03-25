Toronto's long-awaited Nobu location is hiring a bunch of positions

The long-awaited Nobu Toronto restaurant is slowly but steadily gearing up to finally open, and they’ve begun hiring for a bunch of positions ahead of a forthcoming opening.

The highly anticipated Toronto location of the hugely popular international luxury Japanese-fusion restaurant and hotel chain is (hopefully) opening in the city this year, and is looking for applicants to be part of the magic.

While there are no openings on the hotel side of the business, the restaurant is hiring for many positions, from front-of-house jobs to the bar and kitchen.

There are open positions for servers, hosts, bussers, reservation and guest experience managers all requiring varying levels of experience and knowledge, from past experience in a fine dining restaurant to extensive knowledge of wine and cuisine, depending on the role.

In the bar, Nobu is looking for bar backs, bartenders and a bar manager, while the kitchen is hiring a Chef de Partie, Demi Chef de Partie and Commis Chef.

The sushi bar is hiring a lead sushi chef, sushi chef, and prep cooks, while the pastry kitchen is hiring a slew of positions from head pastry chef to Commis Chef.

You can further explore Nobu’s job listings through their career page. Happy hunting!