NewsWeather

Here's why Toronto's night sky had a mysterious yellow glow over the weekend

Jack Landau
Jack Landau
|
Feb 12 2024, 4:55 pm
Here's why Toronto's night sky had a mysterious yellow glow over the weekend
@esmcelroy/X

Toronto’s night sky was painted in a haunting yellow glow this weekend, and many took to social media with photos of the strange phenomenon seeking an explanation.

Photos captured from various points in the city on Saturday and Sunday nights show a bright yellow cast reflected off of clouds.

Many were confused by the multi-night glow, taking to social media for answers.

One user offered up a hilarious but not-at-all-serious explanation.

Others searched for the best spot to view the phenomenon.

So, what is the mystery all about?

It turns out that the mysterious new glow is actually neither mysterious nor new, as this phenomenon has been spotted several times over the years.

glow toronto night

BMO Field’s grow lights pictured shortly after the stadium was expanded in 2016 (Jack Landau)

The explanation? This yellowish light cast into the sky is the result of ultra-bright grow lights used at BMO Field to promote grass growth and keep the stadium’s hybrid playing surface in peak condition through Toronto’s harsh winters.

glow toronto night

BMO Field’s grow lights pictured after dark in 2022 (Jack Landau)

BMO Field’s occasional nighttime glow has only increased in intensity in the years since these reports began to flood in. The stadium was already painting the night sky yellow before even more lights were added a few years ago, adding to the otherworldly effect.

The stadium introduced additional grow lights to help maintain its natural grass surface in 2019 and now utilizes nine large mobile lighting rigs and an additional six smaller rigs that can cover 65% of the field in artificial light and heat.

BMO Field will host the Toronto FC home opener on Saturday, March 9, at 2 pm, when the club squares off against Charlotte FC.

Jack LandauJack Landau
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop