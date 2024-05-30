NewsTravel NewsMapped

Toronto is one step closer to getting a new US border checkpoint

Becky Robertson
Becky Robertson
May 30 2024, 8:34 pm
Toronto is one step closer to getting a new US border checkpoint
Vadim Rodnev/Shutterstock

Flying to the US from Toronto will soon be a whole lot smoother and quicker thanks to a new preclearance facility coming to Billy Bishop Airport.

The border checkpoint has been a key goal of the hub for years now, and will allow passengers to get through American customs before they board their flight so that they can hit the ground running as soon as they reach their destination.

This is especially beneficial to those with connecting US flights, who can avoid the lineups, inspections, and overall hassle of busy arrival halls when they have a second plane to catch.

This week, a key milestone on the way to the checkpoint’s opening in fall 2025 was reached. Construction management firm Pomerleau and baggage handling system provider Alstef Canada were appointed for the project on Wednesday.

“As the fifth-busiest Canadian airport serving the US, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is ideally positioned to offer US preclearance,” said the CEO of PortsToronto, which owns and operates the airport, in a press release about the exciting news.

He went on to say that the hub anticipates “significant enhancements to passenger experience, destination offering and economic impacts,” among other benefits, as a result of the new option’s introduction.

Construction on the facility is expected to start in mid-July, with renderings of what it will look like from the traveller side already available to the public.

The federal government has invested $30 million to bring the service to fruition, which PortsToronto thanked it for in this latest announcement.

“Beyond increased efficiency and choice for U.S.-bound passengers, US CBP preclearance drives visitor spending through increased tourism and business activities, boosts employment and strengthens ties between the United States and Canada,” it added.

