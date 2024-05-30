Canadian driver ends up in wet cement after detouring through closed road

Toronto motorists are known for their struggles with easily avoidable obstacles like streetcar tunnels and raised medians, but barreling into an unfinished roadway and getting lodged in wet cement might just take the cake.

On Wednesday evening at around 5:30 pm, a driver attempted to head southbound through a closed stretch of Bedford Road that is being reconstructed just north of Bloor Street West — only to be stopped after sinking into wet concrete.

My friend saw this at Bloor and Bedford today 😭😭 Apparently the street was closed, the lady just drove into it and when the front wheel hit the cement it made a loud noise and ALL the construction worked yelled… and for some reason she kept going 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PvAMoX4VQv — Rodney (@_ChanFace) May 30, 2024

A witness described the driver of the white SUV to blogTO as an older woman, possibly in her late 50s.

Based on witness accounts, it appears that this was more likely an error in judgment than the result of a medical episode or any other similar explanation.

“The street was closed and the lady just drove into it,” the witness tells blogTO.

“It was crazy cause she did it slowly. When the front wheel hit the cement, it made a loud noise, and ALL the construction workers yelled. And for some reason… she kept going.”

“She f***ed up, then maybe panicked and made it worse. She got stuck after that.”

Toronto drivers are something else… if it’s not streetcar tunnels it’s wet concrete, if not wet concrete it’s storefronts, if it’s not storefronts, it’s concrete barriers… the list never ends… pic.twitter.com/zButFHEuGx — Rodney (@_ChanFace) May 30, 2024

The driver reportedly stayed in her vehicle for some time after the mistake. “She didn’t leave the car while [I] was there,” says the witness who shared photos of the scene, adding that “Everyone around was in shock and disbelief.”

It will no doubt prove a costly mistake for the driver, one that has unfortunately now been immortalized in Toronto motorist lore.