These Toronto neighbourhoods were just called some of the best places to live in Canada

The best neighbourhoods in Toronto will vary depending on who you ask, especially when you factor in their lifestyle, budget, and preferred mode of transportation.

In an attempt to compile a list of the top neighbourhoods in some of Canada’s biggest and growing real estate markets, RE/MAX partnered with Montreal-based data analytics company Local Logic to assemble its “Best Places to Live in Canada 2024” list.

In the study, liveability referred to the qualities that give each homeowner the “true satisfaction” of living in their neighbourhood, which includes access to affordable homes, green spaces, restaurants, entertainment, and/or other amenities.

Based on a Leger survey, RE/MAX analyzed neighbourhoods based on several factors named by Canadians as most important to them, including affordability, proximity to work, proximity to health or medical services, proximity to public transit, and access to bike lanes/walking paths.

According to the survey, 44% of Canadians prioritized affordability when evaluating the liveability of a neighbourhood, thus, some of the neighbourhoods that ranked high on the list reflected a lower cost of living.

In Toronto, one neighbourhood was specifically ranked the best for liveability. Old Town, which is said to be the first named neighbourhood in Toronto, is highlighted in the report for its historic character, Victorian architecture, proximity to transit, and local landmarks, including St. Lawrence Market and the Distillery District.

Other Toronto neighbourhoods on the top list include St. James Town, Moss Park, Garden District, Bay Street Corridor, St. Lawrence, Church and Wellesley, Entertainment District, Regent Park, and Corktown.

Eight other neighbourhoods were identified as the city’s most up-and-coming, namely Leaside, East York, Trinity Bellwoods, The Beaches-Leslieville, Davisville, Midtown, South Etobicoke, and Bloor West.

The report notes that all eight neighbourhoods share key elements, such as being more mature areas with renovated and modernized homes.

Three neighbourhoods — specifically Trinity Bellwoods, King West, and Queen West — were ranked the top “up-and-coming” areas.

The real estate company also ranked the most liveable neighbourhoods in Canada by personas, which were developed based on a subjective ranking of factors that were deemed important to Canadians.

When it comes to the best neighbourhoods for big-city lovers (with kids) in Canada, two neighbourhoods in Toronto were mentioned, namely College/Bathurst and The Annex.

Other Toronto neighbourhoods named best for particular personas include Bay Street Corridor, Wellington Street West, and Bathurst Corridor (best for big-city lovers without kids), Lower Don Parklands, Bridle Path, Hogg’s Hollow (best for luxury seekers), Bay Street Corridor, Grange Park, Church and Wellesley, and Old Town (best for climate-conscious buyers).

Overall, the following neighbourhoods were ranked as some of the top in the country: