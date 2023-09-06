Toronto neighbourhood up in arms over brand-new park that they can't use

A Toronto neighbourhood that has been dealing with troublesome construction for over a decade is now even more livid at the culprit of said work, Metrolinx, for building a beautiful new parkette, and then prohibiting locals from actually using it.

The new public green space sits around Chaplin Station, an underground stop on the many-times-delayed Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Located near Eglinton Avenue W and Spadina Road, the park is apparently quite stunning, according to residents in the area — who are also frustrated about it not yet being open despite being complete.

“I would publicly like to thank Metrolinx for the design and beauty of the new parkette surrounding the Chaplin subway station. Lovely trees, grass is so green, benches just waiting to be sat on,” one person from Forest Hill wrote on the hyper-local social media platform Nextdoor on Saturday.

“And they are so considerate, they put a long chainlink fence all around it so that we can look at it and appreciate their work. Well done again Metrolinx, always thinking of the community.”

Dozens have responded to the hilariously sarcastic remark, agreeing that “it’s sitting there all nice, but has a fence around it so nobody can go in and enjoy it.”

“At least we can watch the park from the outside of the fence. Even though our asses will never see a completion date to ride the rails,” another added, joining the many that have been quick to identify the most pressing issue at this point: simply getting the new transit route in service before anything else.

Metrolinx, meanwhile, says that the park is on property that is still considered under construction and can’t be opened until more testing of the LRT is done, though the station appears finished from the exterior.

“The area is still an active construction site as the project team continues to complete necessary commissioning activities, inspections, and remediation works,” a spokesperson tells blogTO.

“We will provide an update as soon as the area is ready for public access.”