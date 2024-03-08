Daisy Bakery and Cafe to join Toronto neighbourhood flush with bakeries

A new bakery is about to open in a neighbourhood that’s already stuffed with them, and locals are conflicted about it.

The St. Clair West community’s disappointment over the recent closure of Les Moulins La Fayette has proven short-lived as signage has gone up in the vacant space announcing that the space will be taken over by… another bakery.

While few would protest a new spot for buttery, flaky French pastries, a few members of the neighbourhood are speaking up about wishing that the area could be home to another type of business. Any other type of business.

“We definitely could use just use something besides bakeries and cafes,” comments one member of the community on a Facebook post announcing the new business, called Daisy Bakery and Cafe.

They’ve got a point. Just two doors down from the new bakery you’ll find Baker and Scone, and Romi’s, Sticky Bakery, and Fleur du Jour are all serving fresh baked goods within blocks.

In my opinion, having more cakes and croissants around is never a bad thing, so perhaps Daisy deserves a fair shake from the neighbourhood; you never know when a new bakery will prove to be one of the best in Toronto.

There is no word yet on when Daisy Bakery and Cafe at 689 St. Clair West will be opening.