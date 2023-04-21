Toronto music festival charging an eye-popping $20K for bottle service

Canada’s largest annual electronic dance music festival, Veld Music Festival, is returning to Toronto for its 10th edition this summer.

Although EDM lovers were thrilled to see a three-day lineup full of major artists like Zedd, Loud Luxury, Tiesto, Central Cee, Deadmau5, and Rezz, all that excitement came crashing down once they saw the bottle service prices.

Bottle service packages for the festival currently range from $8,000 for one day, $14,000 for two days, and a mind-boggling $20,000 for three days.

Each day includes a bottle of premium champagne, four bottles of premium liquor, one case of beer or seltzers, cases of water and Redbull, food platters, mixers, and access to VIP washrooms.

Booths are subject to a 15-person capacity, so even if you split the package with 14 of your closest friends, you’ll still have to pitch in just over $1,300 each for the three-day deal.

If you’re planning on vibing out in the Veld bottle service area, you’ll also have to purchase a VIP wristband, which is currently priced at $444.10 at the very least.

However, the zone does offer a tented area with direct views of Veld’s main stage, access to the VIP-only bar, and VIP-only water refill stations.

General admission tickets are currently priced at $360 for the full three-day festival or $172 for a one-day pass. If you’re strapped for cash and still want to see some of your favourite EDM and hip-hop artists live, we recommend opting for the basic tickets instead.

Veld Music Festival takes place at Downsview Park from August 4 to August 6.