Toronto among the world's best cities for millennials and Gen Z to live in

Despite high rents, freezing winters, and a bonkers cost of living, Toronto is among the best cities for millennials and Gen Z to live in.

According to new research by Confused.com, Toronto is one of the top 30 living destinations across the globe for the younger generations.

From figuring out your career to finding love, the world of renting, and even Instagrammability — we have one of the most photographed skylines in the world — Toronto is at #20 on the list.

It’s in the company of two other Canadian cities — Vancouver was ranked fourth add Montreal was ranked 29th.

“With many young people looking for a new start after the pandemic, what better way to kickstart the year than reviewing the best places to live in your twenties across the world?” said Confused.com.

The study analyzed cities from across the globe using 13 data points and metrics to rank a final score based on the respective city’s “favourable results for people 20 years old.”

The fundamental factors considered cities’ monthly salary averages, the cost of rent, transport, and pints, the available nightlife, things to do, LGBTQ+ friendliness, and Instagrammability.

Based on those factors, the top thirty cities to live in your 20s were determined:

Toronto had a final index score of 53.6, wedged in between Nantes in France and Lisbon in Portugal. The city’s average monthly income was £2,779 (CA$4,792) — higher than the rest of its Canadian counterparts in the list.

Vancouver’s monthly income averaged at £2,625 (CA$4,528) and Montreal’s at £2,096 (CA$3,616).

While Toronto’s scores were all on the higher side, its highest score was given to its LGBTQ+ friendliness. 🌈

And since we’re unabashedly bragging at this point, Toronto was also recently rated among the top three cities with the most sustainable hotels in the world by British data comparison firm Uswitch.