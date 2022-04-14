News

Toronto Mayor John Tory has tested positive for COVID-19

Apr 14 2022, 1:15 pm
On Thursday, Mayor John Tory announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and would be continuing his work remotely.

In a statement, Tory said that he has had three doses of vaccine and becomes eligible for a fourth next month.

“The Mayor feels fine and is isolating at home. He will continue to do his job as Mayor and take part in virtual meetings while he isolates and recovers,” a spokesperson for Tory said.

Due to attending many events, Tory has been completing daily rapid tests. In the statement, he said that is Wednesday rapid test was negative.

“I am thankful that I have been fully vaccinated and have the best protection possible against COVID-19,” the mayor said in a statement shared on Twitter.

He said that he’s been in touch with Toronto’s medical officer of health and that Dr. Eileen de Villa has advised him to isolate. His symptoms are “extremely mild.”

