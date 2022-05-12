It's going to feel close to 30 degrees in Toronto tomorrow

Toronto, are you ready? Then, start making plans because, after a delayed spring, warm weather starts Friday and throughout the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, Torontonians can expect a gorgeous sunny Friday with a high of 25°C and a low of 14°C; it’s the perfect time to head to the patio after work.

It will be a bit more cloudy on Saturday, but we’re not too worried about a few clouds when we’re in for a high of 24°C and a low of 14°C.

Saturday lends a great opportunity to take in the outdoors before Sunday brings a 40% chance of rain. Here’s hoping the rain holds because it’s expected to be 22°C.

And if you’re looking ahead at the start of the workweek, Sunday’s warmth will continue into Monday at 20°C, with a slightly higher chance of showers before more sunshine on Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, the highest recorded temperature on May 14 was 30°C in 1962, with the lowest at -1°C in 1938, so we’re definitely not complaining.