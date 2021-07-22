All of Toronto's mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics now accept walk-ins

All eligible Toronto residents can get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

Starting today, appointments will no longer be required at Toronto’s City-run mass immunization clinics.

From 12 to 7 pm each day, the clinics will offer first and second doses to residents aged 12 and over on a walk-in basis.

The move will help lower barriers to vaccination access, the City said, adding that it is working to reach the 20% of Toronto adults who have not yet been immunized.

Residents who have a second dose appointment scheduled for later in the year are encouraged to take advantage of the walk-in option and get vaccinated sooner.

“Eligible residents who need a second dose and those who have yet to receive a first dose can be vaccinated immediately,” the City said.

The clinics are located across Toronto, including at The Hangar, Cloverdale Mall, Toronto Congress Centre, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and East York Town Centre.

Other immunization sites can be found at Malvern Community Recreation Centre, Scarborough Town Centre, Mitchell Field Arena, Carmine Stefano Community Centre, and North Toronto Memorial Community Centre.

“Getting both doses of vaccine is the best defence against COVID-19, including the Delta variant,” the City said.

To date, 4,172,404 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Toronto. Ontario reported 185 new virus cases on Thursday morning, including 18 in the city.