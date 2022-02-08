Towers reaching up to 56 storeys planned for new Vaughan city centre

Two soaring towers reaching up to 56 storeys are planned for Vaughan as part of a 100-acre master plan to build a new city centre.

Development plans for the two towers, dubbed Park Place, were filed as the next phase of SmartVMC — the SmartCentres REIT plan for a new downtown hub at the northeast corner of Highway 7 and Commerce Street in Vaughan.

The mixed-use towers would reach 48 and 56 storeys in height, connected by a three-story podium with retail space. Together, they would house 1,070 residential units, ranging from studios to three-bedrooms.

A number of amenities are planned throughout the towers, both indoors and outdoors, including landscaped terraces and a fitness centre. There would also be a publicly accessible courtyard along Commerce Street and New Park Place, which the plans say will provide an opportunity for patios for the retail spaces at street-level. Both cars and pedestrians would access the new development via a north-south mews.

The development will front onto the nine-acre park that’s planned for the centre of the new downtown hub, which is set to contain everything from a lawn to a dog park to a kids’ play area.

These won’t be the only high-rise buildings going up as part of SmartVMC. In fact, some are already complete, including Transit City Condos — a three-tower, 55-storey complex that will contain the first-ever BUCA restaurant outside of downtown Toronto. ArtWalk Condos, which will reach 38 storeys, and a hotel, office, condo development at 175 Millway Avenue reaching up to 64 storeys in height are also planned.