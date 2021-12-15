Check out the Toronto Made Market Holiday Edition this weekend

Looking for some last-minute gifts? Toronto Made Market is hosting its holiday event this weekend with over 50 vendors to shop from.

On December 19, Toronto Made Market will host its festivities at The Great Hall, 1087 Queen Street West.

More than 50 local vendors will take over the spot, showing off what they have in store like home goods, jewellery, candles, and more.

They will also have a complimentary hot chocolate bar, a Holiday snap booth with their official mascot Remi the Raccoon, and even an Ugly Sweater contest.

Go out and support local businesses this holiday season at The Great Hall on December 19.

