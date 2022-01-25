Toronto just launched a new 311 app for your phone

The City of Toronto is looking to up its 311 game with the launch of a new mobile app.

The app, called 311 Toronto, offers Torontonians all of the same services as the website, but with the goal of making 311 easier to use and more convenient.

According to the City, the app has added benefits like GPS capabilities allowing users to pinpoint an exact location for a service request and a camera function to upload photos easily. Users will also be able to see requests that are already open in a given neighbourhood to find out whether an issue has already been reported.

The app can also direct users to nearby points of interest like libraries and museums. Another functionality allows users to book appointments for City services, and the app will send out reminder notifications to the user’s device.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for residents to access 311 Toronto,” said Mayor John Tory. “The new 311 Toronto app brings all of the great features of the new and very successful 311 web platform directly to your smartphone… This is one more example of the work we are doing – and that we have continued throughout the pandemic – to modernize City services and make them easier to access for all residents and businesses.”

The City of Toronto has been working on enhancing 311 services across the city since last fall. It has added new features like start-to-finish tracking of requests, real-time updates via text message, and a live online chat.

The app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.