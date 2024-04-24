Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready for a taste of some delicious Irish whiskey, Toronto! That’s right, Jameson’s iconic Distillery Tour is coming to the city for a limited-edition pop-up and you simply cannot skip it.

We’re talking live music from local bands, master whiskey cooper demonstrations, deliciously crafted cocktails, good vibes, and more!

For more than two centuries, Jameson has been crafting delicious Irish whiskey and now they’re bringing their award-winning Bow St. Distillery from Ireland all the way to Toronto for an immersive tour stop.

Touching down at STACKT Market from May 2 to May 12, the Jameson Distillery on Tour kicks off with a legendary live instrumentation and DJ set by none other than Kevin Drew and Brendan Canning of Broken Social Scene!

This interactive distillery experience and free performance is meant for the city to come together (19+) and enjoy the exceptional taste and tradition of one of the world’s smoothest whiskeys.

An award-winning experience

This is Toronto’s first time experiencing the Jameson Distillery on Tour after successful trips to New York, Mumbai, and Johannesburg.

You’ll find the tour housed inside a series of custom shipping containers, with a packed schedule of specialty whiskey tastings, live gigs from local bands and DJs, and cocktail masterclasses throughout the activation.

Running from May 2 to May 12, with tours available from noon to 5 p.m., you can reserve your spot online.

Live barrel charring

For the first week of the tour, fifth-generation Jameson Master Cooper Ger Buckley, will be flying in from Ireland to demonstrate the art of charring barrels – with a flamethrower-to house the whiskey as it matures, locking in Jameson’s famous smooth taste.

Guests will actually feel the char’s heat and smell like the whiskey’s vanilla notes through this demo.

Don’t forget to sip on the signature cocktails inspired by specific Toronto neighbourhoods and made with Jameson Original, Black Barrel, or Single Pot Still.

Learn about the intricate process of crafting one of Toronto’s most loved whiskeys and dive headfirst into the Jameson spirit. Drinks and merchandise are available for purchase while the tour and tasting itself are free to experience.

Live entertainment

Jameson is also providing platforms for Toronto musicians to perform, from emerging artists to headlining acts.

Musicians will take the stage throughout the two-week tour stop in a nod to the Irish busking tradition but with a special Toronto twist. Don’t miss out on local acts tearing up the stage like Jane Inc., Pkew Pkew Pkew, and ISO Radio DJs, to name a few.

How does hanging out with friends and bonding over Jameson’s triple-distilled process and famous smooth taste sound? Reserve a tour!

You don’t have to be a whiskey connoisseur to enjoy this event! It’s all about good vibes, connecting with new and old friends, and welcoming Toronto to the Jameson community with some seriously delicious drinks.

Operating through STACKT Market’s daily hours, visit the Jameson Distillery on Tour from May 2 – May 12 and enjoy the smooth taste of Dublin!

When: May 2 to May 12

Time: Noon to 11 pm (closed Mondays)

Where: STACKT Market — 28 Bathurst St, Toronto

Cost: Free