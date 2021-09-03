This is the last weekend to head to Toronto Island's Centreville

Centreville amusement park on the Toronto Islands reopened in July or the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and just like that, it will soon be closing its doors for the season.

On July 9, it welcomed guests back to ride the log shute, board the dragon roller coaster, take a chair lift over the park, or rent a giant swan to paddle around the island’s waterways.

And the last day to catch the fun will be September 6.

The amusement park is popular with families who have young children because many of the rides are kid-sized.

Tickets can now be purchased online. Admission starts at $8.85, and an all-day ride pass can be purchased for $30.97 per person.

Guests can access the amusement park by taking a ferry from the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal at Queen’s Quay or catching a water taxi.