Compact Toronto bungalow sells in three days for $1.7 million

As real estate prices across Toronto continue to climb, a little bungalow was snapped up off the market in just three days, selling for a whopping $566,000 over asking.

The home, located at 123 Estelle Avenue in North York, hit the market last week with an asking price of $1,099,000. Three days later, it sold for $1,665,000.

For that price, the buyers got a little Toronto bungalow with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a partially finished basement. It sits on a 40×150-foot lot, which means there’s quite a bit of building potential if the new buyer is looking to construct an entirely new home.

If they plan to keep the structure as is, though, the house is definitely in need of some modernizations. The kitchen, for example, is tight with limited counter space, dated cabinetry, and a small window. One of the bathrooms, as well as what appears to be a storage room, also features some retro wood panelling.

According to the listing, the property had never been on the market before and this is the original house that was built there.

The backyard is quite large, and with having ample outdoor space being a high priority in Toronto, it’s no wonder it attracted such motivated buyers.