"Like a big heat pump": This could be Toronto's hottest week of the summer

Toronto might be in for the hottest week of the summer.

According to The Weather Network, the humidex will push temperatures across southern Ontario into the low 30s and upper 40s for much of the coming week.

“This week is shaping up to be the hottest of the summer,” The Weather Network said. “This is not a week to spend too much time outside in southern Ontario.”

Toronto’s hottest day of the year so far was June 6, which saw a high of 33.8°C.

Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson told Daily Hive that the humid weather is being brought in by a high-pressure system sitting over the Atlantic Ocean.

“It’s acting like a big heat pump and pushing warm, humid air up from the deep south of the United States,” Coulson said.

Humid air fuels thunderstorms, Coulson noted, adding that Toronto will likely see “active weather” in the coming days.

Some thunderstorms could be “severe,” producing large hail, damaging winds, and heavy downpours. As the days go on, there could be a risk of a tornado as well.

“It may not be the hottest week [of the summer] temperature-wise, but there’s the potential for the most consecutive days of warm temperatures and high humidity,” Coulson said.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, Toronto will see a high of 32°C on Monday. There’s a 70% chance of showers on Tuesday, with the temperature dipping slightly to 28°C.

A high of 29°C, and a 30% chance of showers, are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Toronto is in for a “more pleasant weekend,” Coulson said, with the heat expected to break by Friday morning. Any risk of thunderstorms should pass by then, too.

A slightly cooler high of 26°C is in the forecast for Friday, while Saturday and Sunday should see temperatures reach 24°C.