Toronto is expected to feel like 40°C next week

August is bringing the heat and lots of it. Toronto is in for scorching temperatures next week amid a chance of thunderstorms through the weekend.

Rain, heat, what else?

Temperatures are expected to climb from feeling like 32°C on Thursday to around 35°C on Friday moving into the weekend.

According to The Weather Network, it isn’t until Monday and Tuesday that temperatures are expected to reach a high of 40°C.

Now THAT’S hot!

With the expected humidity, thunderstorms are forecast to hover over the weekend until Tuesday of next week.

Try to enjoy summer showers and heat. Don’t forget your umbrella!