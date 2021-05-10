Toronto temperatures expected to reach almost 20°C this week

Summer in May? It might feel like it as Toronto’s temperatures are expected to reach above seasonal this weekend.

Warmer days are coming this week, and according to The Weather Network, Saturday and Sunday might feel close to 20°C.

Temperatures are forecast to increase throughout the week gradually. Tuesday is forecast to hit 11°C, while Wednesday should reach 15°C and Thursday is expected to be and feel like 17°C.

As for Friday moving through the weekend, temperatures are likely to reach 18°C before hitting 19°C on both Saturday and Sunday.

You can let out that sigh of relief. It’s been a chilly May so far, but according to The Weather Network, the second half of the month will be very different from how it started. Temperature predictions show near seasonal highs will increase to above seasonal by the end of May.

And it only goes up from here as expected temperatures heading into next week will remain near the 20s.

It might be safe to say that you can slowly start putting your winter gear away.