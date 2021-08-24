It's supposed to feel close to 45°C in Toronto this week

The heat isn’t letting up in Toronto anytime soon, and it may actually get hotter as the week goes on.

According to The Weather Network, the temperature is forecast to reach 33°C and it could feel like 44°C with the humidex on Wednesday.

The city has now been under a heat warning from Environment Canada for five consecutive days. The weather agency says the hot and humid conditions could last until Thursday.

The hot weather may deteriorate air quality in Toronto, and Environment Canada advises young children, pregnant women, seniors, and people with chronic illnesses to be cautious when exercising outdoors.

Everybody needs to stay hydrated in this weather, Environment Canada added. It advised Torontonians to drink plenty of water, even before they feel thirsty, and stick to shady places.