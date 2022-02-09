Here are some Toronto homes on the market for under $400,000 (PHOTOS)
Feb 9 2022, 3:51 pm
With Toronto recently surpassing Vancouver as the most expensive city to build a home, it might seem disheartening to finally make that move in the housing market.
But with a little perseverance, you can find Toronto homes listed under $400,000 – well below the $1,242,793 average selling price in the GTA.
Here are some great finds courtesy of Zoocasa. Although some are move-in ready, others might be in need of a little TLC.
4645 Jane Street – $199,900
- Two-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- One parking
- Recently updated, private balcony, custom built-ins, locker unit, and close to the subway station
2737 Keele Street – $299,888
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
- One parking
- Private balcony and built-in Murphy bed
2737 Keele Street – $319,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 500-599 sq ft
- One parking
- Recently updated and features two Juliette balconies.
3621 Lakeshore Boulevard West – $335,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 500-599 sq ft
- One parking
- Private balcony and updated kitchen
2737 Keele Street – $349,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 500-599 sq ft
- One parking
- Juliette balcony, recently updated and close to Yorkdale Mall
100 Lotherton Pathway – $389,999
- Three-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- One parking
- Pool and tennis court
3 Massey Square – $399,900
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 900-999 sq ft
- Recreation membership included and near transit
20 Richardson Street – $399,000
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
- Custom cabinetry and near downtown
251 Jarvis Street – $399,000
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
- Exercise room and located near St. Lawrence Market