Here are some Toronto homes on the market for under $400,000 (PHOTOS)

Feb 9 2022, 3:51 pm
Century 21 Millennium Inc.

With Toronto recently surpassing Vancouver as the most expensive city to build a home, it might seem disheartening to finally make that move in the housing market.

But with a little perseverance, you can find Toronto homes listed under $400,000 – well below the $1,242,793 average selling price in the GTA.

Here are some great finds courtesy of Zoocasa. Although some are move-in ready, others might be in need of a little TLC.

4645 Jane Street – $199,900

toronto homes under $400

Royal LePage Signature Realty

 

 

 

  • Two-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Recently updated, private balcony, custom built-ins, locker unit, and close to the subway station

2737 Keele Street – $299,888

1013 - 2737 Keele St

Sutton Group-Admiral Realty Inc.

 

 

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 0-499 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Private balcony and built-in Murphy bed

2737 Keele Street – $319,000

toronto homes under $400

Sutton Group Old Mill Realty Inc.

 

 

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 500-599 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Recently updated and features two Juliette balconies.

3621 Lakeshore Boulevard West – $335,000

608 - 3621 Lake Shore Blvd W

Homelife/Response Realty Inc.

 

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 500-599 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Private balcony and updated kitchen

2737 Keele Street – $349,000

607 - 2737 Keele St

Century 21 Millennium Inc.

 

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 500-599 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Juliette balcony, recently updated and close to Yorkdale Mall

100 Lotherton Pathway – $389,999

toronto homes under $400

Homelife/Romano Realty Ltd.

  • Three-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Pool and tennis court

3 Massey Square – $399,900

2302 - 3 Massey Sq

Re/Max All-Stars Realty Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 900-999 sq ft
  • Recreation membership included and near transit

20 Richardson Street – $399,000

505 - 20 Richardson St

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty Inc.

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 0-499 sq ft
  • Custom cabinetry and near downtown

251 Jarvis Street – $399,000

toronto homes under $400

Century 21

 

 

 

 

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 0-499 sq ft
  • Exercise room and located near St. Lawrence Market
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
