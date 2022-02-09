With Toronto recently surpassing Vancouver as the most expensive city to build a home, it might seem disheartening to finally make that move in the housing market.

But with a little perseverance, you can find Toronto homes listed under $400,000 – well below the $1,242,793 average selling price in the GTA.

Here are some great finds courtesy of Zoocasa. Although some are move-in ready, others might be in need of a little TLC.

Two-bedroom

One bathroom

800-899 sq ft

One parking

Recently updated, private balcony, custom built-ins, locker unit, and close to the subway station

Studio

One bathroom

0-499 sq ft

One parking

Private balcony and built-in Murphy bed

One-bedroom

One bathroom

500-599 sq ft

One parking

Recently updated and features two Juliette balconies.

One-bedroom

One bathroom

500-599 sq ft

One parking

Private balcony and updated kitchen

One-bedroom

One bathroom

500-599 sq ft

One parking

Juliette balcony, recently updated and close to Yorkdale Mall

Three-bedroom

One bathroom

800-899 sq ft

One parking

Pool and tennis court

One-bedroom

One bathroom

900-999 sq ft

Recreation membership included and near transit

Studio

One bathroom

0-499 sq ft

Custom cabinetry and near downtown