These Toronto homes are currently listed for under $400,000
May 6 2021, 12:05 pm
Finding real estate in Toronto below $400,000 is like finding a rare gem, but it doesn’t mean that these homes don’t exist.
Across the city, there are plenty of great options listed under the $400,000 mark, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. Although anyone familiar with the Toronto real estate market knows a home’s listed price is rarely the amount it sells for, a lower asking price certainly gives a better jumping-off point.
Below are 10 Toronto homes under $400,000, all provided by Zoocasa, that have the potential to be a great investment for anyone from a seasoned real estate investor to a first-time buyer.
1. 3 Marine Parade Drive – $305,000
- one bedroom
- one bathroom
- 600-699 sq ft
- one parking
2. 4064 Lawrence Avenue East – $320,000
- two bedrooms
- one bathroom
- 1,000-1,199 sq ft
- one parking
3. 55 Neptune Drive – $349,000
- one bedroom
- one bathroom
- 500-599 sq ft
- one parking
4. 10 Eddystone Avenue – $350,000
- three bedrooms
- two bathrooms
- 1,000-1,199 sq ft
- one parking
5. 330 Dixon Road West – $367,900
- one bedroom
- one bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- one parking
6. 8 Colborne Street – $375,000
- one bedroom
- one bathroom
- zero-499 sq ft
- No parking
7. 2645 Jane Street – $379,999
- two bedrooms
- two bathrooms
- 1,000-1,199 sq ft
- two parking
- See also:
8. 10 Parkway Forest Drive – $380,000
- one bedroom
- one bathroom
- 700-799 sq ft
- one parking
9. 100 Wingarden Court – $385,000
- one bedroom
- teo bathrooms
- 1,000-1,199 sq ft
- one parking
10. 5580 Sheppard Avenue East – $389,000
- one bedroom
- one bathroom
- 700-799 sq ft
- one parking