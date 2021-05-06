Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

These Toronto homes are currently listed for under $400,000

Laura Hanrahan
Laura Hanrahan
May 6 2021, 12:05 pm
Courtesy of Zoocasa

Finding real estate in Toronto below $400,000 is like finding a rare gem, but it doesn’t mean that these homes don’t exist.

Across the city, there are plenty of great options listed under the $400,000 mark, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. Although anyone familiar with the Toronto real estate market knows a home’s listed price is rarely the amount it sells for, a lower asking price certainly gives a better jumping-off point.

Below are 10 Toronto homes under $400,000, all provided by Zoocasa, that have the potential to be a great investment for anyone from a seasoned real estate investor to a first-time buyer.

1. 3 Marine Parade Drive – $305,000

gta homes under $400

Courtesy of Zoocasa

  • one bedroom
  • one bathroom
  • 600-699 sq ft
  • one parking

2. 4064 Lawrence Avenue East – $320,000

Courtesy of Zoocasa

  • two bedrooms
  • one bathroom
  • 1,000-1,199 sq ft
  • one parking

3. 55 Neptune Drive – $349,000

Courtesy of Zoocasa

  • one bedroom
  • one bathroom
  • 500-599 sq ft
  • one parking

4. 10 Eddystone Avenue – $350,000

Courtesy of Zoocasa

  • three bedrooms
  • two bathrooms
  • 1,000-1,199 sq ft
  • one parking

5. 330 Dixon Road West – $367,900

gta homes under $400

Courtesy of Zoocasa

  • one bedroom
  • one bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • one parking

6. 8 Colborne Street – $375,000

Courtesy of Zoocasa

  • one bedroom
  • one bathroom
  • zero-499 sq ft
  • No parking

7. 2645 Jane Street – $379,999

gta homes under $400

Courtesy of Zoocasa

  • two bedrooms
  • two bathrooms
  • 1,000-1,199 sq ft
  • two parking

 

8. 10 Parkway Forest Drive – $380,000

Courtesy of Zoocasa

  • one bedroom
  • one bathroom
  • 700-799 sq ft
  • one parking

9. 100 Wingarden Court – $385,000

Courtesy of Zoocasa

  • one bedroom
  • teo bathrooms
  • 1,000-1,199 sq ft
  • one parking

10. 5580 Sheppard Avenue East – $389,000

gta homes under $400

Courtesy of Zoocasa

  • one bedroom
  • one bathroom
  • 700-799 sq ft
  • one parking

