Tiny two-bed Toronto bungalow transformed into a luxurious $2.5M listing

The Toronto real estate market is filled with amazing tear-down opportunities, but what the buyers of this tiny Etobicoke bungalow transformed it into is truly spectacular.

The property, located at 8 Foch Avenue, used to be home to a two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow that was severely in need of some TLC. The current owners purchased it in 2017 for $745,000, just under the asking price of $789,000.

Over the past three and a half years, it’s undergone a total transformation. On the property, there now sits a modern and very luxurious four-bedroom, five-bathroom home that just hit the market with an asking price of $2,499,000.

“This beautiful property is a perfect example of what is currently happening with older neighbourhoods around the GTA,” Zoocasa agent Renzo Amorin told Daily Hive. “Many developers are taking advantage of the current seller’s market by buying land and building these beautiful luxury homes around the city.”

The home is located in Etobicoke’s Alderwood neighbourhood, which is an older area.

“Newly renovated properties around the area, 2,200 to 2,500 sq ft, sell around the $1.5 million to $1.7 million range,” Renzo said. “At $2.5 million, this house would be on the higher end for the neighbourhood.”

And that’s before taking into account all of the luxury finishes this place has. Its sparkling kitchen, Italian Porcelain tiles, stunning glass staircase, and in-home theatre are unforgettable features.

“Due to the location and the finishes throughout the house, I believe this property will sell likely in the $2.3 million range,” Renzo said.

One important thing for a potential buyer to consider, Renzo says, is that many new builds, like this one, won’t come with a Tarion warranty — a warranty protection that ensures the builders abide by provincial legislation.

Some developers, Renzo says, will state that the property has been their primary residence, which is a way to avoid having to provide the warranty and skip the $40,000 to $50,000 in extra fees associated with it.

“In my experience, known developers will provide a Tarion warranty, and in many instances, they may put their logo on the side of the house to showcase their work,” Renzo said.

“When looking at custom builds, it’s crucial to make sure that buyers have an experienced real estate lawyer that can look over things such as occupancy permits, development engineering permits, Tarion Warranty, and many others prior to buying a property like this or making a firm offer. No buyer would like to buy a custom build, only to find out that part of the house was not approved by the city and now has to be brought down.”