With Toronto real estate prices relentlessly jumping up month after month, finding homes on the market under $400,000 is becoming increasingly rare.

But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible! New homes are coming on the market every month at a wide range of price points, so as long as you keep an eye out, you’ll find something in your desired budget. Thanks to the cutthroat competition we’re seeing these days, whether you’re actually able to snag it, however, is another question.

Some of the available homes under $400,00 are great options for first-time buyers or investors. But keep in mind that buying on the cheaper end of the market means you’ll likely have to forgo a modern building with high-end amenities.

Below are five homes currently on the market in Toronto that are all listed under $400,000, rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa.

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

900-999 sq ft

One parking space

Other features: private balcony, freshly painted, corner unit, ensuite laundry

Studio

One bathroom

0-499 sq ft

No parking

Other features: large closet space, Juliet balcony, close to Spadina-University subway line

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

900-999 sq ft

One parking space

Other features: recently renovated, in-unit laundry

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

1,000-1,199 sq ft

One parking space

Other features: private balcony, in-unit laundry