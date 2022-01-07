Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

These Toronto homes are all on the market for under $400,000

Laura Hanrahan
Laura Hanrahan
Jan 7 2022, 7:12 pm
RE/MAX Realty Specialists Inc.

With Toronto real estate prices relentlessly jumping up month after month, finding homes on the market under $400,000 is becoming increasingly rare.

But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible! New homes are coming on the market every month at a wide range of price points, so as long as you keep an eye out, you’ll find something in your desired budget. Thanks to the cutthroat competition we’re seeing these days, whether you’re actually able to snag it, however, is another question.

Some of the available homes under $400,00 are great options for first-time buyers or investors. But keep in mind that buying on the cheaper end of the market means you’ll likely have to forgo a modern building with high-end amenities.

Below are five homes currently on the market in Toronto that are all listed under $400,000, rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa.

340 Dixon Road – $365,000

toronto homes under 400,000

Capital Hill Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 900-999 sq ft
  • One parking space
  • Other features: private balcony, freshly painted, corner unit, ensuite laundry

650 Lawrence Avenue West – $378,888

toronto homes under 400000

Sutton Group Admiral Realty Inc.

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 0-499 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Other features: large closet space, Juliet balcony, close to Spadina-University subway line

340 Dixon Road – $399,000

RE/MAX Realty Specialists Inc.

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 900-999 sq ft
  • One parking space
  • Other features: recently renovated, in-unit laundry

390 Dixon Road – $399,900

toronto homes under 400000

Capital North Realty Corporation

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,000-1,199 sq ft
  • One parking space
  • Other features: private balcony, in-unit laundry

234 Albion Road – $339,900

Royal LePage Ignite Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 900-999 sq ft
  • One parking space
  • Other features: updated kitchen and washroom, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry

