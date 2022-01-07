These Toronto homes are all on the market for under $400,000
With Toronto real estate prices relentlessly jumping up month after month, finding homes on the market under $400,000 is becoming increasingly rare.
But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible! New homes are coming on the market every month at a wide range of price points, so as long as you keep an eye out, you’ll find something in your desired budget. Thanks to the cutthroat competition we’re seeing these days, whether you’re actually able to snag it, however, is another question.
Some of the available homes under $400,00 are great options for first-time buyers or investors. But keep in mind that buying on the cheaper end of the market means you’ll likely have to forgo a modern building with high-end amenities.
Below are five homes currently on the market in Toronto that are all listed under $400,000, rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa.
340 Dixon Road – $365,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 900-999 sq ft
- One parking space
- Other features: private balcony, freshly painted, corner unit, ensuite laundry
650 Lawrence Avenue West – $378,888
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
- No parking
- Other features: large closet space, Juliet balcony, close to Spadina-University subway line
340 Dixon Road – $399,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 900-999 sq ft
- One parking space
- Other features: recently renovated, in-unit laundry
- You might also like:
- Uninhabitable Toronto garage sold for $700K to become stunning modern house
- Canada-wide tax on homes over $1 million is key to affordability: report
390 Dixon Road – $399,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,000-1,199 sq ft
- One parking space
- Other features: private balcony, in-unit laundry
234 Albion Road – $339,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 900-999 sq ft
- One parking space
- Other features: updated kitchen and washroom, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry