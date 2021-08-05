10 Toronto homes listed for under $400,000 right now
Aug 5 2021, 10:26 am
With Toronto property prices trending higher than ever, hunting for homes that fall under the city-wide average price can sometimes feel like an endless mission. But it’s not an impossible one.
The average Toronto home may be selling for over $1,000,000, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t great real estate opportunities out there for buyers looking to pick up a property on the lower end of the price spectrum.
Below are 10 homes, rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa, that are currently for sale in Toronto for under $400,000. Although some of them will likely sell for a bit more, you’re still getting a good deal compared to the rest of the city.
5 Frith Road – $349,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700-799 sq ft
- One parking
- New kitchen, private balcony, ensuite laundry.
5 Massey Square – $399,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700-7999 sq ft
- No parking
- Updated kitchen, the building has a pool, gym, and daycare.
800 Kennedy Road – $368,000
- Two-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 900-999 sq ft
- No parking
- Private balcony, steps from upcoming Eglinton Crosstown.
60 Gilliver Road – $399,900
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700-799 sq ft
- One parking
- Penthouse unit, upgraded kitchen, steps to upcoming Eglinton Crosstown.
130 Neptune Drive – $399,000
- Two-bedroom
- Two bathroom
- 1,000-1,199 sq ft
- One parking
- Locker included with south-facing windows.
1 Massey Square – $375,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700-799 sq ft
- No parking
- Private balcony, the building has a pool, sauna, gym, and party room.
940 Caledonia Road – $358,000
- Two-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 600-699 sq ft
- One parking
- Utilities included in condo fees.
2 Glamorgan Avenue – $299,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- One parking
- Close to Kennedy Road TTC.
50 Ordnance Street – $399,000
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
- No parking
- Private balcony, the building has a pool.
1 Massey Square – $364,900
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700-799 sq ft
- No parking
- Private balcony, the building has an indoor pool, basketball court, gym, and business centre.