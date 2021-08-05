10 Toronto homes listed for under $400,000 right now

With Toronto property prices trending higher than ever, hunting for homes that fall under the city-wide average price can sometimes feel like an endless mission. But it’s not an impossible one.

The average Toronto home may be selling for over $1,000,000, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t great real estate opportunities out there for buyers looking to pick up a property on the lower end of the price spectrum.

Below are 10 homes, rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa, that are currently for sale in Toronto for under $400,000. Although some of them will likely sell for a bit more, you’re still getting a good deal compared to the rest of the city.

One-bedroom

One bathroom

700-799 sq ft

One parking

New kitchen, private balcony, ensuite laundry.

One-bedroom

One bathroom

700-7999 sq ft

No parking

Updated kitchen, the building has a pool, gym, and daycare.

Two-bedroom

One bathroom

900-999 sq ft

No parking

Private balcony, steps from upcoming Eglinton Crosstown.

One-bedroom

One bathroom

700-799 sq ft

One parking

Penthouse unit, upgraded kitchen, steps to upcoming Eglinton Crosstown.

Two-bedroom

Two bathroom

1,000-1,199 sq ft

One parking

Locker included with south-facing windows.

One-bedroom

One bathroom

700-799 sq ft

No parking

Private balcony, the building has a pool, sauna, gym, and party room.

Two-bedroom

One bathroom

600-699 sq ft

One parking

Utilities included in condo fees.

One-bedroom

One bathroom

800-899 sq ft

One parking

Close to Kennedy Road TTC.

Studio

One bathroom

0-499 sq ft

No parking

Private balcony, the building has a pool.