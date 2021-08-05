Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

10 Toronto homes listed for under $400,000 right now

Aug 5 2021, 10:26 am
RE/MAX Premier Inc.

With Toronto property prices trending higher than ever, hunting for homes that fall under the city-wide average price can sometimes feel like an endless mission. But it’s not an impossible one.

The average Toronto home may be selling for over $1,000,000, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t great real estate opportunities out there for buyers looking to pick up a property on the lower end of the price spectrum.

Below are 10 homes, rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa, that are currently for sale in Toronto for under $400,000. Although some of them will likely sell for a bit more, you’re still getting a good deal compared to the rest of the city.

5 Frith Road – $349,000

Royal LePage Signature Realty

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 700-799 sq ft
  • One parking
  • New kitchen, private balcony, ensuite laundry.

5 Massey Square – $399,000

toronto homes under $400,000

Royal LePage Connect Realty

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 700-7999 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Updated kitchen, the building has a pool, gym, and daycare.

800 Kennedy Road – $368,000

toronto homes under $400,000

RE/MAX Premier Inc

  • Two-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 900-999 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Private balcony, steps from upcoming Eglinton Crosstown.

60 Gilliver Road – $399,900

RE/MAX Premier Inc.

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 700-799 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Penthouse unit, upgraded kitchen, steps to upcoming Eglinton Crosstown.

 

130 Neptune Drive – $399,000

toronto homes under $400,000

Sutton Group Admiral Realty

  • Two-bedroom
  • Two bathroom
  • 1,000-1,199 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Locker included with south-facing windows.

1 Massey Square – $375,000

toronto homes under $400,000

RE/MAX Realtron Realty

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 700-799 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Private balcony, the building has a pool, sauna, gym, and party room.

940 Caledonia Road – $358,000

RE/MAX Excel Realty

  • Two-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 600-699 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Utilities included in condo fees.

2 Glamorgan Avenue – $299,000

RE/MAX Hallmark Realty

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • One parking
  • Close to Kennedy Road TTC.

50 Ordnance Street – $399,000

RE/MAX Realtron Realty

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 0-499 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Private balcony, the building has a pool.

1 Massey Square – $364,900

toronto homes under $400,000

Realty 21 Inc.

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 700-799 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Private balcony, the building has an indoor pool, basketball court, gym, and business centre.
Laura HanrahanLaura Hanrahan
