A Look Inside: $5M "jaw dropper" overlooking High Park (PHOTOS)
If you’re looking for a home that offers both stunning architecture and flawless integration with nature, look no further than 168 Ellis Park Road.
Nestled into the side of a former ski hill in Toronto’s High Park-Swansea neighbourhood, the “jaw dropper” of a home overlooks the aforementioned park and “right into your soul.”
A “true marvel of contemporary architecture,” the sprawling 4,259-square-foot mansion was designed by Graham Smith Of Altius Architecture as his own family home.
“On a sunny morning while gardening out front, a woman passing by on her morning walk said to me, ‘This house is like a living poem,'” the homeowner told Sage Real Estate.
“It was that moment that I really fell for this elegantly crafted home.”
- You might also like:
- Canada's housing correction now runs "far and wide": RBC
- A Look Inside: Betty White, the Toronto houseboat (PHOTOS)
- Home Tour: A vintage-filled 500 sq ft apartment in Forest Hill (PHOTOS)
Floor-to-ceiling windows illuminate the main floor and open onto a dramatic wraparound terrace. Shaded by mature Wisteria Trees and overlooking the park, it’s like being in a treehouse. The east-facing property offers beautiful glimpses of the sunrise.
“Looking out onto the lush of Toronto’s High Park is a gift every single day,” the seller said.
Douglas Fir beams and concrete floors run the length of the space, from the living room with its massive wood-burning fireplace through to the dining room and kitchen.
Warm-toned wooden kitchen cabinets are perfectly juxtaposed with stainless steel countertops and accents. It’s evocative of a modern cottage.
The double stove is a unique, eye-catching maroon, and the aforementioned fireplace features a built-in pizza oven.
There are four bedrooms, three of which are on the upper level, and four bathrooms. The primary bedroom is perhaps a little too connected to its ensuite, though.
The ground level contains the fourth bedroom, as well as a sizable dressing room and family room. With “drama on all levels,” the top floor features an enchanting terrace and garden.
The garage can fit four cars and there’s a conveniently adjoined mudroom. The home is also ecofriendly and runs on geothermal heat.
Billed as a “spectacular home in happening Bloor West,” the one-of-a-kind property is currently up for sale for $5,000,000. The property last changed hands in 2018, fetching $3,750,000 after 80 days on the market. Check out the full listing here.