Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

A Look Inside: $5M "jaw dropper" overlooking High Park (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Aug 8 2022, 6:39 pm
A Look Inside: $5M "jaw dropper" overlooking High Park (PHOTOS)
168 Ellis Park Road/Sage Real Estate

If you’re looking for a home that offers both stunning architecture and flawless integration with nature, look no further than 168 Ellis Park Road.

Nestled into the side of a former ski hill in Toronto’s High Park-Swansea neighbourhood, the “jaw dropper” of a home overlooks the aforementioned park and “right into your soul.”

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

A “true marvel of contemporary architecture,” the sprawling 4,259-square-foot mansion was designed by Graham Smith Of Altius Architecture as his own family home.

“On a sunny morning while gardening out front, a woman passing by on her morning walk said to me, ‘This house is like a living poem,'” the homeowner told Sage Real Estate.

“It was that moment that I really fell for this elegantly crafted home.”

Floor-to-ceiling windows illuminate the main floor and open onto a dramatic wraparound terrace. Shaded by mature Wisteria Trees and overlooking the park, it’s like being in a treehouse. The east-facing property offers beautiful glimpses of the sunrise.

“Looking out onto the lush of Toronto’s High Park is a gift every single day,” the seller said.

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

Douglas Fir beams and concrete floors run the length of the space, from the living room with its massive wood-burning fireplace through to the dining room and kitchen.

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

Warm-toned wooden kitchen cabinets are perfectly juxtaposed with stainless steel countertops and accents. It’s evocative of a modern cottage.

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

The double stove is a unique, eye-catching maroon, and the aforementioned fireplace features a built-in pizza oven.

There are four bedrooms, three of which are on the upper level, and four bathrooms. The primary bedroom is perhaps a little too connected to its ensuite, though.

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

The ground level contains the fourth bedroom, as well as a sizable dressing room and family room. With “drama on all levels,” the top floor features an enchanting terrace and garden.

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

The garage can fit four cars and there’s a conveniently adjoined mudroom. The home is also ecofriendly and runs on geothermal heat.

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

Sage Real Estate

Billed as a “spectacular home in happening Bloor West,” the one-of-a-kind property is currently up for sale for $5,000,000. The property last changed hands in 2018, fetching $3,750,000 after 80 days on the market. Check out the full listing here.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ Real Estate
+ Toronto Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.