Toronto home goods store is closing after 20+ years and it's having a big sale

A cookware and home goods store in Toronto that was in business for more than 20 years is closing, but there’s a silver lining: they’re having a huge liquidation sale before shutting the doors for good.

For more than two decades, Peppermills Cookware and Tabletop has been a destination for all things kitchenware in the Yonge and Eglinton area, but it seems as though the dinner party is over for the retailer.

The store, which sells everything from pots and pans to table linens and, of course, pepper mills, describes itself as offering “the best quality in cookware and kitchen tools,” including rare tools “from a pickle pincher to expresso [sic] makers.”

The shop wasn’t necessarily widely adored, though. According to comments on a neighbourhood Facebook group post about the closure, some locals in the neighbourhood argue that the shop was “overpriced,” and accuse certain staff members of being “rude.”

You might also like: From desk to deck: Cruise line offering "Summer Season Pass" for remote workers

"Way too much": Canadians open up about what they spend on groceries every week

lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams brand for "becoming The Gap with cheap acrylic sweaters"

While the impending closure may not have a positive effect on the staff’s alleged rudeness, it does pose a great opportunity for those who found the shop too expensive to shop at: they’re having an everything-must-go closing sale.

Shoppers can now score a discount on anything and everything in the store, with items discounted at up to 50% off, so if you needed a reason to replace that chipped wine glass or janky coffee maker, this might just be your opportunity.

blogTO reached out to Peppermills for comment on the closure, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

No closing date has yet been confirmed for Peppermills Cookware and Tabletop, so make sure to swing by to get your hands on some discounted kitchen goodies before they disappear.