Toronto home sells in three days for $785,000 over asking

The Toronto real estate market may be cooling off ever so slightly, but that didn’t stop one Bridle Path home from selling for more than three-quarters of a million dollars over the asking price.

The home, located at 132 Highland Crescent, hit the market earlier this month with an asking price of $3,495,000. It sold in just three days for a whopping $4,280,000 — $785,000 over asking.

The three-bedroom, five-bathroom home appears beautifully kept from the outside, and the inside has hints of timeless luxury, including a wood-panelled library and wainscoting throughout.

Although some of the finishings appear to be a bit dated, the sheer size of this Toronto home would make it attractive to any buyer, so it’s not too surprising that it sold over asking.

It has spacious rooms, a finished basement with a bar and additional bedroom, and a backyard that would make anyone happy to sit outside all day. There’s even a detached garage with additional parking spaces.

According to the listing, the home sits on a 65 ft wide lot and could be a perfect building opportunity for a buyer looking to create their estate. Although it’s not clear what the new owner has in mind for this property, it’s certainly impressive as-is.