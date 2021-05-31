Toronto hiring dozens of pool and beach jobs this summer

With Toronto already heating up, the City is getting ready for a sweltering summer by hiring dozens of workers for pool and beach-side positions.

Being able to spend the summer outside — and get paid for it — would be the perfect gig post-COVID-19 winter.

Positions range from swimming and aqua fitness instructors to lifeguards at the city’s public pools and beaches.

Full- and part-time roles are available, with some paying upwards of $27 an hour.

With nearly 60 city-operated outdoor pools across Toronto, jobs are available from Etobicoke to Scarborough to North York.

So whether you want to watch over a wading pool, teach people how to swim, or live out your Baywatch moment on the beach, polish up your resume and slap on some sunscreen.

Applications are now open and can be submitted online for the following positions: