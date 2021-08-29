Toronto's heat warning drags into 10th day as temperatures soar

Environment Canada has placed Toronto under a heat warning for a tenth day in a row.

The warning, issued early Sunday morning, states that “hot and humid” conditions will persist throughout the day, and may continue into Monday.

A high of 31°C is expected on Sunday, with the humidex reaching 37°C to 42°C. There will be little relief overnight, as temperatures are expected to hover between 20°C and 23°C.

Showers are in the forecast later this afternoon, and there’s a risk of a thunderstorm as well.

The weather agency warned that the hot weather may also lead to deteriorating air quality.

Toronto’s air quality is currently listed as “low risk” on the Air Quality Health Index, although it’s predicted to reach the “moderate risk” later in the day.

While extreme heat affects everyone, the risks are greater for children, pregnant women, older adults, those with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

People should watch for the effects of heat-related illness, which can include swelling, rashes, cramps, and fainting.

Pets and people should not be left inside parked vehicles while the heat warning is in effect.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, the city will begin to cool down on Tuesday.

While a high of 30°C is expected on Monday, Tuesday will see temperatures drop down to 25°C. Wednesday and Thursday will see a high of 24°C.

Friday is expected to be the coolest day of the week, with a high of 23°C. Overnight temperatures throughout the week will drop below 15°C.