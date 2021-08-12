Heat warning continues for Toronto as temperatures expected to feel close to 40°C

The heat rages on. Toronto remains under a heat warning as hot and humid temperatures are expected throughout the day.

It’s day two of the city’s heat warning following an extremely hot Wednesday. Temperatures remained in the high 30s and with the humidex, it felt more like 40°C.

The heat warning was extended on Thursday at around 6 am by Environment Canada. Just like Wednesday’s temperatures, daytime temperatures are expected to reach the high 20s or low 30s but feeling close to 40°C with the humidex on Thursday.

There is also a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Temperatures will see a slight drop to around 20°C tonight, proving some relief from the daytime heat.

The heat won’t last too long as cooler and less humid air is forecasted to make way on Friday night.