Heat warning issued for Toronto ahead of feels-like temperatures of 40°C

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the City of Toronto ahead of “hot and humid conditions” expected in the coming days.

The alert was issued on Sunday afternoon, and is in effect for Monday through Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, daytime highs of 31°C to 34°C are expected over the next two days. With the humidity, though, the city will feel close to 40°C.

Overnight lows of 21°C to 23°C will provide “little relief from the heat.”

The humid weather may also lead to deteriorating air quality, which could push the Air Quality Health Index towards the “high risk” category.

Although extreme heat affects everyone, Environment Canada notes the risks are greater for children, pregnant women, older adults, those with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

People can reduce their heat risk by scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day. The effects of heat illness include swelling, cramps, fainting, and heat stroke.

The heat should come to an end by Tuesday evening as a cold front ushers in showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures should hover around 20°C for the remainder of the week, with the rain expected to stick around, too.