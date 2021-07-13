Here's what to expect when Toronto gyms reopen this week

As Toronto enters Step 3 of the province’s reopening framework, the city’s gyms will be able to reopen their doors after closing for months due to COVID-19.

As of 12:01 am on July 16, gyms, fitness classes, and personal training will be permitted to operate at 50% capacity. Masks in indoor public settings and physical distancing requirements will remain in place throughout Step 3.

Amenities will vary depending on the gym, but most washrooms, locker rooms, change rooms and showers should be open to members.

In Toronto, here are some gyms that are reopening and their plans.

GoodLife Fitness is among the gyms in the city that will be reopening on Friday as Toronto moves into Step 3.

🚨 Ontario, WE’RE BACK! 🚨 The wait is finally over. You’ve watched from the sidelines as other provinces reopen. Now, it’s your time. See you Friday, July 16. No bookings needed for the General Workout floor. Check your email for full details. pic.twitter.com/2yTHKua9WW — GoodLife Fitness (@GoodLifeFitness) July 9, 2021

Here are some of GoodLife’s Toronto locations that will be opening on July 16:

Bell Trinity Centre Gym – 483 Bay Street

137 Yonge Street Gym – 137 Yonge Street

Toronto Street for Women Gym – 200-36 Toronto Street

Wellington and York Gym – 111 Wellington Street West

Richmond and John Gym – 267 Richmond Street West

Union Station Gym – 7 Station Street

Richmond and Bathurst Gym – 555 Richmond Street West

Manulife Centre Gym – 210-55 Bloor Street West

Bloor and Bay Gym – 80 Bloor Street West

Bloor and Park Gym – 8 Park Road

King Liberty Gym – 85 Hanna Avenue Suite 200

Yonge and St. Clair Gym – 12 St. Clair Avenue East

Danforth and Pape Gym – 635 Danforth Avenue

Mount Pleasant and Davisville Gym – 250 Davisville Avenue

Coxwell and Gerrard Gym – 280 Coxwell Avenue

Dunfield and Eglinton Gym – 110 Eglinton Avenue East

Yonge Eglinton Centre Gym – 2300 Yonge Street

Most of the company’s Ontario clubs, including its 24-hour locations, will reopen on July 16. The gym will no longer require members to pre-schedule their workouts. The company is currently asking members to keep their workout to no longer than 90 minutes while capacity restrictions are in place.

Anyone looking to join a group fitness class will still have to book a time slot through the gym’s website or app.

To align with public health guidelines, masks must be worn when entering and exiting the gym, in change rooms and moving between workout stations. Masks can be removed at workout stations but must be worn when leaving a workout station.

A rep for the company confirmed there will be some limitations to amenities in order to ensure they are in compliance with health guidelines; however, women’s workout areas, group fitness studios, cycling studios, and personal training areas will be available to members at all clubs with those amenities.

“Our team is ready to welcome Members back so they can work to rebuild their physical and mental health through fitness,” Tracy Matthews, VP of operations at GoodLife Fitness, told Daily Hive in a statement. “We’re thankful to the people across Ontario for doing their part so that Step 3 could come a few days early.”

Planet Fitness is also reopening its Ontario locations on Friday.

In preparation for reopening, the company is taking “a number of steps to protect the health and well-being of our members and employees,” including training for staff on sanitization policies, physical distancing measures and reducing physical touch points in the club.

Additionally, members will be able to check their club’s capacity in real-time, with the Crowd Metre function on the gym’s app.

A rep for Planet Fitness said the company will be releasing more details later this week.

Here are some GTA Planet Fitness locations that will be opening on July 16:

College Park – 444 Yonge Street

Gerrard Square – 1000 Gerrard Street East

Etobicoke – 180 Queens Plate Drive

Malvern – 31 Tapscott Road

1452-1454 Dundas Street – 1245 Dupont Street, Unit 1

North Scarborough – 4711 Steeles Avenue East

Woodbridge – 8300 Hwy 27

North York – 1 York Gate Boulevard

YMCA of Greater Toronto:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YMCAGTA (@ymcagta)



The YMCA of Greater Toronto will also be reopening all nine of its health and fitness centres in Toronto and Peel on July 16.

A rep for the organization told Daily Hive they are still finalizing some details, but they anticipate that members will have to schedule workouts through their Sweat for Good app up to seven days in advance. Workouts are booked in 60-minute increments but there are no limits to how many bookings they can have in a seven-day period.

Masks will be mandatory in both indoor and outdoor spaces; however, members will be permitted to remove their mask once in their designated 10 x 10 foot square while they are exercising.

The YMCA of Greater Toronto is asking that members maintain a three-metre distance from each other while exercising and a two-metre distance from others while in the building.

Additionally, YMCA members will now be able to travel from centre to centre since guidelines are province-wide.

Here are the locations opening on July 16: