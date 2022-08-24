After a six-cent drop on Wednesday, August 24, the price of gas in Toronto hasn’t been this low since February.

On Monday, August 22, Dan McTeague tweeted, “After no change on Tuesday, gas prices to fall six cents/litre Wednesday to 158.9.”

McTeague, who’s the gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, added, “Lowest price since February.”

A Gas Buddy chart shows that drivers were paying around $1.58/litre in February this year before a sharp jump in March. The highest we’ve seen in the past few months was in June when drivers really felt the pinch after prices peaked at around $2.11/litre.

But Wednesday’s low prices don’t just apply to Toronto and the rest of the GTA; drivers will also see a significant drop in Hamilton, Ottawa, London, Kitchener, Barrie, Windsor, Niagara, Kingston, and most of southern Ontario.

But what about those who might need to fill up tomorrow?

As for Thursday, August 25, Gas Wizard predicts that prices will likely remain the same.

If you’re looking for the cheapest gas in Toronto, you’d be hard-pressed to find a lower rate than the Pioneer gas station at 1292 Dupont Street where you can fill up for $1.556/litre.