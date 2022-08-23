Toronto gas prices set to drop to the lowest we've seen since February

After little to no change in gas prices the past few days, Ontario drivers will see a significant drop — and we’re about to see prices we haven’t seen since February.

According to Gas Wizard’s Dan McTeague, prices are expected to fall on Wednesday, August 24 by as much as six cents.

“After no change on Tuesday, gas prices to fall six cents/litre Wednesday to 158.9,” tweeted McTeague.

These low prices will apply to Toronto and the GTA, as well as Ottawa, Hamilton, London, Kitchener, Barrie, Windsor, Niagara, Kingston, and most of southern Ontario.

“Lowest price since February,” added McTeague, who’s the gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

A six-cent drop may not seem like much but the CAA website shows that the average price of gas in Ontario as of Tuesday, August 23 is $1.625/litre — a month ago, that average was $1.726/litre. So yeah, we’ll take what we can get.

Of course, it’s impossible for everyone to hold off until tomorrow. So if you simply must fill up, according to Gas Buddy, the lowest price near downtown Toronto can be found in Scarborough at a Shell station at 577 Birchmount Road, where the price is currently set at $1.569/litre.