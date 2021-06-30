Toronto offering free recreational activities for kids in parks again this summer

Two summer programs offering children and youth free activities in parks across the city are returning to Toronto this summer.

On Wednesday, Mayor John Tory announced that ParksPlayTO and Summer in the 6IX will return on Monday, July 5.

ParksPlayTO offers free drop-in and activity-based recreation programming on weekdays at 74 locations. Activities include exploring nature, gardening, active games, arts and crafts, family fitness, story-telling and music circles for children and their caregivers.

The program is open to children under the age of 12 and will operate morning and afternoon sessions with 25 spots available at each site at a time. ParksPlayTO will run for eight weeks from July 5 to August 27.

“The City of Toronto is proud to again provide ParksPlayTO and Summer in the 6IX for kids and youth across the city. These safe, free drop-in programs help provide young people fun recreation activities to do in more than 70 parks,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release.

“We are doing everything we can as a city to help young Torontonians enjoy their summer. I want to thank City staff for helping us deliver these programs.”

Meanwhile, Summer in the 6IX is a free program designed for Toronto youth aged 13 to 24 that offers opportunities to drop in, meet up with friends and participate in themed activities.

It will offer a range of programming, including dance, fitness, and sports, as well as leadership, employment, arts and media. The program kicks off on July 5 and runs until September 3. Morning, afternoon and evening sessions will run Monday to Friday.

ParksPlayTO and Summer in the 6IX are free drop-in programs, and registration is not required. People can head to the location where activities are scheduled to secure a spot on-site.