Everywhere you can get free sunscreen in Toronto this summer (MAP)

The city has officially installed free sunscreen stations at 75 Toronto waterfront parks — just in time for Canada Day.

The success of the #BeSunSafe program in waterfront parks last year has prompted the city to expand its public health program providing free sunscreen in select city parks this summer.

The Health Canada-approved SPF 30 broad-spectrum sunscreen will be available at dispensers located in city parks along the waterfront from Marie Curtis Park in the west to Bluffers Park in the east.

“Protecting and promoting good health is important all year, especially during summer months. Applying sunscreen regularly, wearing sunglasses and seeking shade while spending time outdoors are all great ways to stay sun-safe this summer,” said Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health.

“I encourage everyone to enjoy the summer activities that the City has to offer, while taking simple steps to protect themselves and reduce the risk of skin damage.”

Toronto’s free sunscreen program was suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic, but in previous years, the 75 sunscreen dispensers helped to protect up to 94,000 Torontonians and raised awareness about preventing skin cancer. The program won the Canadian Dermatology Association Public Education Award in both 2018 and 2019.

Here’s every park where you can find the dispensers this summer:



