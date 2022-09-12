4 Toronto food events to check out this week: September 12 to 18

There’s a packed week of food-related fun coming up this week, so we hope you’re hungry!

Check out some awesome food events happening in Toronto from September 12 to 18.

AsialiciousTO is Asian cuisine’s answer to Summerlicious. Beginning September 10 and running for two weeks to September 25, with over 100 restaurants participating, including fast food joints, bubble tea, cafes, food court favourites, and a carnival, it’s going to be truly unmissable.

When: September 10 to 25

Where: Participating restaurants

This year, things are a little different. Le Burger week has gone vegan, with plant-based specials being served across the city from September 1 through to September 14. With 17 Toronto burger restos whipping up their best meatless burgers and buns, be sure to check out the full list of participating restaurants here.

When: September 1 to 14

Where: Participating restaurants nationwide

It officially kicks off on September 12 and wraps up on September 18, which means bars around the world will be celebrating the classic cocktail while raising money for some charities. There are 46 Toronto bars and restaurants participating in this year’s celebratory week, meaning you’ll have ample opportunity to grab a quality negroni no matter where you are in the city.

When: September 12 to 18, 2022

Where: Participating venues around Toronto

A quaint festival celebrating everything Pape Village has to offer, with over 80 businesses taking part, including food vendors whipping an abundance of Greek food. This is a great one for a low-key family outing.

When: Saturday, September 17 from 12 pm to 8 pm.

Where: Pape Village, at Mortimer and Gamble Avenue