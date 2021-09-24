Here’s what Toronto’s first fall weekend will feel like

Although the first few days of fall brought gloomy weather to Toronto, the first weekend of the season is looking brighter.

According to The Weather Network’s forecast, the dreary weather will continue for one more day. On Saturday, the city will see a high of 19°C and up to four millimetres of rain.

The showers will clear by Sunday, though, bringing sunny skies and a high of 18°C.

The sunshine is expected to continue through the coming week.

A high of 19°C is in the forecast daily until Friday. A few clouds will roll in on Monday and Tuesday, but sunny skies will return on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.