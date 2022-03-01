Ontario eliminating double transit fares in most cities, but not Toronto

The Ontario government is rolling out the savings this month, and this time, they’re cutting the cost to commute.

The province announced that it would be eliminating double fares in several cities with GO Transit connections. This means you’ll be able to get onto local transit for no additional cost if connecting from a GO line. However, this does not apply to Toronto.

The new fare system will take effect on March 14 and applies to Durham Region Transit, Milton Transit, Grand River Transit, Guelph Transit, Oakville Transit, MiWay, Brampton Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, Burlington Transit, Bradford West Gwillimbury Transit, York Region Transit, and Barrie Transit.

“This means that a Mississauga adult who commutes back and forth using MiWay and GO Transit three days a week could save $250 annually on transit expenses,” the provincial government said in a statement.

The province is also introducing discounted PRESTO rates for youths and post-secondary students. The new rates kick in on March 14 and will be 40% off the regular adult fare.