This Toronto program will help more than 5,000 people gain new skills for tech jobs

The City of Toronto has teamed up with Elevate to help reskill over 5,000 job seekers from underrepresented communities for tech jobs.

Elevate Talent is a new program that will provide 5,300 Black, Indigenous, POC, 2SLGBTQ+, and Francophone community professionals in the GTHA with new skills. They will then be matched for jobs in technology and innovation-based organizations, start-ups, and the creative industry.

“Collaborating with partners like Elevate will play a key role in the reopening and recovery of our economy post-pandemic. I am pleased that the city is able to support this new initiative, and with the help of the federal government’s funding commitment, we will see the creation of thousands of new jobs and opportunities for some of our city’s most vulnerable communities,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release.

“This innovative approach will allow us to take advantage of our booming tech industry, world-renowned post-secondary institutions, and community partners to ensure that everyone is a part of our economic recovery.”

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario invested over $5.8 million for Elevate to launch Elevate Talent, and the City of Toronto is providing $350,000 in funding toward community programming and initiatives, including the new program.

Major tech giants like Netflix and Amazon have set their eyes on Toronto with plans to open offices and employ thousands of residents.

Toronto has ranked high for the best city globally for work-life balance and as one of the best cities for youth to work in. There’s no doubt that Toronto is transforming into a top choice for tech companies.

Eager registrants can sign up for upcoming program announcements once they become available on the website.