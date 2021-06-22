8 day trips from Toronto to check out at least once this summer (PHOTOS)

Summer 2021 is here, which means it’s time to explore and take in the beauty of the season.

There is no better way to spend the summer than by taking a road trip to see all of Ontario’s amazing sights and attractions.

In order to help you find the perfect getaway, we’ve compiled a list of our favourite Toronto day trip destinations. Each location is only a relatively short drive from the city.

From hiking at the Point Pelee National Park to taking in the picturesque DeCew Falls – there is so much to explore, just a short distance away.

The Point Pelee National Park is located at the southernmost point of the Canadian mainland. It is located about four hours southwest of Toronto. The park has gradually begun to reopen some of its outdoor areas, facilities and services for you to explore this summer. While you’re there this summer, take a walk on their hiking trails to see some incredible wildlife and scenic views.

Note: Parks Canada will be following the advice of public health authorities and implementing measures for cleaning, hygiene, and physical distancing at all places open for visitation. In Point Pelee National Park, this includes cleaning washrooms three times each day.

Visit the Dunes Beach and Outlet Beach at Sandbanks Provincial Park in Prince Edward County, just two hours east of Toronto. Wellington Beach is also open for your enjoyment. You can also enjoy the various trails, the shoreline and boardwalk area (while maintaining physical distance). Or, pack a picnic lunch and visit one of the outdoor picnic sites.

Located just 1.5 hours from Toronto, you’ll find the breathtaking DeCew Falls in St. Catharines. You can start at the Morning Star Mill and hike down to the picturesque waterfalls, just off of the Bruce Trail. Stay on the trail, and stay safe.

Let’s be honest, Flowerpot Island is so gorgeous, it’s almost hard to believe that it’s located here in Canada. Located just off the coast of Tobermory, the island is famous for its natural “flowerpot” rock pillars, caves, historic light station and rare plants. Most guests take a tour boat to the island to hike its trails, view its stunning scenery, picnic or swim. Masks are now mandatory on the Blue Anchor Cruise to the island and the Blue Heron Company boats will be travelling directly to Flowerpot Island.

Note: Capacity limits are in effect.

If you’ve already gotten the chance to visit the touristy Niagara Falls attractions but are still looking for more ways to explore, this is the place for you. This experience will give you an up-close look at the Niagara Gorge and its beautiful crystal waters as you walk along the boardwalk.

Although Algonquin Park is one of the most popular places to go camping in the summer, it is definitely worthy of an afternoon visit. Complete with panoramic views of the wild Algonquin landscape, this vast park is the perfect place to spend an afternoon hiking, fishing, bird watching or having a picnic.

Note: Some services remain closed in Ontario Parks. Priority for cleaning and disinfection is placed on essential areas and high-touch surfaces in public spaces including washrooms and other shared facilities. Measures have been implemented to address overcrowding and promote physical distancing.

Summer really isn’t complete without a trip to Wasaga Beach. Located just under two hours from Toronto, Wasaga Beach is known for being the longest freshwater beach in the world. There you will find 14 kilometres of sandy beach stretching along Georgian Bay. You can also visit the boardwalk or go for a hike in the Blue Mountain Caves nearby.

The Haliburton Highlands are located three hours away from downtown Toronto. Here you will find picturesque lake views. It is also home to the South Algonquin Trails and the Haliburton Sculpture Forest.

Disclaimer: For the 2021 season, most places will be open and welcoming visitors with adjustments to access and services. Access to visitor facilities and services may be limited. Only those places where measures can be implemented to minimize health and safety risks will be open to the public. Changes to services or even closures may happen quickly as the situation with COVID-19 changes.

For more information on how to stay safe while enjoying Parks Canada places, please visit their website.

Stay safe, social distance and enjoy the great outdoors!