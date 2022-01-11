This Toronto wine bar has a mouthwatering four-course date night deal

If you’re a sucker for a great deal and in search of the next date night spot, this Toronto wine bar has a cosy outdoor heated patio with a delicious promo.

Clandestino Wine bar, located at 1592 Queen Street West, has a small yet intimate backyard outdoor patio, fully equipped with heaters to enjoy a mouthwatering dinner no matter the weather.

Its menu has a selection of authentic Italian fare, from traditional Margherita pizza to Grilled Lamb Scottadito. Have a hard time deciding what to get? Their date night deal is the best way to get more bang for your buck and try a few items on their menu.

The promo includes a charcuterie board for two, two salads, two main dishes, two desserts and a bottle of wine, all for the price of $100.

Take your partner out on a date or split the cost with a friend; this is the best way to try a bunch of delicious eats in one go.

Besides their date night promo, they also have daily specials like Tuesday Pizza for $13, Wednesdays Aperol and Campari Spritz for $7, Thursdays Negroni for $7, Friday and Saturdays Vodka and Gin Martin for $7 and Sundays pasta for $13.

Eager to check it out? Clandestino winebar is open Tuesday to Saturday from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm and Sunday only for private events.

Address: 1592 Queen Street West