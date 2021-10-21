Nike, Steam Whistle among workplaces with active COVID-19 outbreaks in Toronto

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at nine workplaces across the city over the last week.

Nike, Steam Whistle Brewing, and Crosslinx Transit are among the workplaces where clusters of virus cases have been detected since October 13.

The workplaces have reported outbreaks of four, 14, and two cases, respectively, according to Toronto’s COVID-19 monitoring dashboard.

The outbreak at Steam Whistle is linked to a private event, the health unit noted.

Of the other new reports, six cases were reported at the Yummy Market Inc., seven cases were detected at The Moro Group, and two cases were found at Public Safety Canada.

As well, two cases were tied to PCL Construction and three cases were linked to Resform Construction Limited.

Four COVID-19 cases were reported at Dasha, but the outbreak has since been declared over.

Previously reported outbreaks at the Metro Distribution Centre, MondConsult Limited, and the Verdi Alliance Group of Companies have been declared over.

There are currently eight workplaces facing active COVID-19 outbreaks in Toronto.

TPH declares a COVID-19 outbreak in a workplace when there are two or more lab-confirmed virus cases with an epidemiological link within a 14-day period.

Only workplaces with 20 or more employees are publicly named to protect the privacy of employees and businesses.

To date, the City of Toronto has reported 180,434 COVID-19 cases and 3,688 deaths.