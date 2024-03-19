A chocolate shop in Toronto is taking Easter egg hunts to a whole new level by hiding $1,000 somewhere in the city for someone (maybe even you) to find.

West Queen West’s The Grand Order of Divine Sweets (The GOoDS) is making Easter even sweeter with the return of their Annual Grand Hunt this Saturday, March 23, where one lucky hunter will have the chance to score $1,000 in cash.

In its third year, the wildly successful event sees 10 miniature treasure chests — each containing a scroll that’s redeemable for a sweet treat at The GOoDS — hidden in different locations across the city.

In addition to the chests, one particularly lucky sleuth will be able to find the hallowed Chocolate Dragon Egg, a larger-than-life dark chocolate smash egg stuffed with $1,000 cash.

The GO0DS will be sharing clues on their Instagram and Facebook accounts as to the locations of the 10 chests and the egg throughout the day, so keep your eyes glued to their socials if you want to win.

The hunt kicks off at 10 am on Saturday and is only open to participants who are 18 years or older.

If you can’t hunt around the city but still want to get an early start on Easter festivities with The GOoDS, you can stop by the shop at 1162 Queen Street West throughout the day on March 23 to try your luck at scoring an Easter prize basket.