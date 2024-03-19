What could quite possibly be Ontario’s most legendary ice cream company is finally opening a shop in Toronto.

Canadian- and family-owned ice cream company Kawartha Dairy is headquartered in Bobcaygeon, where it was first conceptualized back in 1937, and has been serving some of the best ice cream on the market ever since.

With 10 brick-and-mortar locations across Ontario, from Huntsville to Newmarket and many in between, Toronto fans of the ice cream brand have had to buy tubs of the sweet stuff at the grocery store or grab a scoop from one of their partner shops in the city to get a taste.

You might also like: We tried Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Aparts and here's what we thought

Toronto's iconic ice cream shop is officially open for the season

"It's getting ridiculous": Fed up Canadians share scenarios where they simply refuse to tip

But this year, that all changes. While the exact opening date of the new shop has yet to be confirmed, Kawartha Dairy says it will be opening downtown this summer.

Toronto isn’t the only city in Ontario that’s getting a new Kawartha Dairy shop this year — the business has also announced that they’ll be opening shops in Coburg and Burlington.

The new Kawartha Dairy Toronto shop will be located at 888 Danforth Avenue, right across from the iconic Square Boy restaurant at Jones.